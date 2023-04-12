A 45-year-old Hong Kong policeman has been suspended from duty for allegedly using a forged document to drive a new car to a pier where it was to be transported to neighbouring Macau, a source has told the Post, bringing the total number of officers arrested in the last 10 days to four. The case came to light when officers from the New Territories South traffic unit intercepted four new cars on Kwai Tsing Road in Tsing Yi two days ago. An initial investigation suggested the test licences of the four vehicles were photocopies, according to the force. Off-duty Hong Kong officer arrested for allegedly stealing phone from drunk person Officers then arrested four drivers – three men and one woman – on suspicion of using a forged instrument – an offence punishable by up to 14 years in jail under the Crimes Ordinance. The suspects, aged 29 to 68, were also detained for driving without third-party insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle. The four cars were expected to be driven to a pier before being shipped to Macau, a source familiar with the case said on Wednesday. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a 65-year-old man accused of instructing the four suspects to use the photocopies of the test licences. He is in charge of a trading company that allegedly arranged the delivery. Hong Kong cop arrested after ‘app tracks stolen iPad from crime scene’ The five suspects had been released on bail pending further investigation. A police spokesman said one of the four drivers involved was an off-duty policeman who has since been suspended from duty. He added that police attached great importance to staff conduct and did not tolerate officers violating the law, vowing to deal with the incident seriously. The case followed the arrest of an off-duty policeman accused of stealing a mobile phone from a drunk man who passed out at the junction of Hanoi and Carnarvon roads in Tsim Sha Tsui at around 4am on Saturday. Hong Kong police officer lost what is thought to be cocaine found in car: source In the early hours of April 2, another off-duty policeman, 47, was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing officers in the execution of duties in Mong Kok. His car was found blocking a walkway at the junction of Nathan Road and Dundas Street at about 4.30am. When police arrived, he left his car and tried to escape but was stopped and subdued by two officers. They were injured in the incident. On the same day, police arrested a crime-squad officer, 29, on suspicion of stealing an electronic device and valuables from two victims’ homes while investigating burglary cases at their flats.