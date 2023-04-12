Jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai has fought a legal battle with the government over putting King’s Counsel Timothy Owen (pictured) on his defence team. Photo: Dickson Lee
Jimmy Lai asks Hong Kong court to intervene after government rules allowing UK lawyer on defence team would likely undermine national security
- High Court filing reveals national security committee had concluded that allowing Timothy Owen to defend Lai would likely constitute risk to national security
- Lai’s lawyers argue finding is unlawful and usurps court’s role as gatekeeper against abuse of power
