People splash water on a police officer during the Songkran festival in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang
2 Hong Kong men held over disorderly conduct after allegedly soaking Hong Kong police officers with water gun at Songkran festival
- Suspects, aged 25 and 26, shot water guns at close range, says Kowloon City Chief Inspector Cheung Lok-chuen
- Police source says younger suspect is YouTuber behind ‘Bravedogdog’ channel and was arrested for disorderly conduct in February
People splash water on a police officer during the Songkran festival in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang