People splash water on a police officer during the Songkran festival in Kowloon. Photo: Sam Tsang
2 Hong Kong men held over disorderly conduct after allegedly soaking Hong Kong police officers with water gun at Songkran festival

  • Suspects, aged 25 and 26, shot water guns at close range, says Kowloon City Chief Inspector Cheung Lok-chuen
  • Police source says younger suspect is YouTuber behind ‘Bravedogdog’ channel and was arrested for disorderly conduct in February

Danny Mok
Updated: 1:13am, 13 Apr, 2023

