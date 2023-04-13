A Hong Kong retiree has become one of the latest victims in a recent spate of cryptocurrency investment scams. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong retiree loses nearly HK$7 million in 2 months in online cryptocurrency investment scam

  • Victim, 55, realised she had been duped when she tried to borrow money from her daughter to pay ‘surety’ to get back some of her investment
  • Source says victim was promised daily interest of HK$2,500 in addition to a guaranteed profit of tens of thousands of US dollars

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:59pm, 13 Apr, 2023

