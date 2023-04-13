The defendant was back in court on Thursday facing a different charge. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court escape: wristband-swap suspect remanded in custody on charge on misleading police

  • Lam King-ho, 24, escorted back to the dock three days after appearing in West Kowloon Court on Monday in connection with an assault charge
  • Defendant is alleged to have accepted an offer by a fellow detainee to exchange identification wristbands after their respective bail hearings

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:40pm, 13 Apr, 2023

