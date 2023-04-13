The defendant was back in court on Thursday facing a different charge. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong court escape: wristband-swap suspect remanded in custody on charge on misleading police
- Lam King-ho, 24, escorted back to the dock three days after appearing in West Kowloon Court on Monday in connection with an assault charge
- Defendant is alleged to have accepted an offer by a fellow detainee to exchange identification wristbands after their respective bail hearings
The defendant was back in court on Thursday facing a different charge. Photo: Jelly Tse