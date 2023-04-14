A stall sells various mobile SIM cards in Sham Shui Po. The real-name registration of SIM cards became mandatory in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Edmond So
A stall sells various mobile SIM cards in Sham Shui Po. The real-name registration of SIM cards became mandatory in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Edmond So
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Phone scams drop in Hong Kong but too early to tell if mandatory real-name registration of SIM cards working, police say

  • According to police, 597 phone fraud cases were reported from January to March, compared with 1,144 in the last quarter of 2022
  • During first quarter this year, police arrested 220 people suspected of being involved in phone scams

Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A stall sells various mobile SIM cards in Sham Shui Po. The real-name registration of SIM cards became mandatory in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Edmond So
A stall sells various mobile SIM cards in Sham Shui Po. The real-name registration of SIM cards became mandatory in Hong Kong in February. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE