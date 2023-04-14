Beware of pickpockets in Hong Kong, city’s Japanese consulate tells nationals

In December, the consulate also issued a warning containing health advice amid a period of cold weather and increasing coronavirus cases, as well as a separate one telling nationals to take care amid the 85th anniversary of the Nanking massacre.

China estimates that more than 300,000 died over a six-week period at the hands of the invading Imperial Japanese Army in December 1937, in the city now known as Nanjing.

Advertisement

The most recent warning was issued as official figures showed the number of theft cases in Hong Kong had spiked by 37 per cent, with 3,341 reports, over the first two months of the year, compared to 2,442 cases logged during the same period last year.

According to police, the number of pickpocketing incidents had increased by 96 per cent from 26 to 51 over the same period.

In March, the force’s Chief Inspector Choi Wing-yuk attributed the surge in theft cases to an overall increase in business and social activities resulting from the city’s reopening and post-pandemic recovery.