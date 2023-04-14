Beware of pickpockets in Hong Kong, city’s Japanese consulate tells nationals
- Japanese nationals told to guard belongings and avoid using smartphones or listening to music while travelling in city
- Consulate says two nationals robbed earlier this year in Tsim Sha Tsui
The Japanese consulate in Hong Kong has urged its nationals to remain vigilant amid a sharp rise in the number of theft cases in the city, including pickpocketing, after at least two of the country’s citizens were robbed earlier this year.
The consulate on Thursday revealed both instances had occurred in Tsim Sha Tsui, a shopping district which is popular with tourists. According to a notice on its website, one of the victims had their bag stolen by someone in a passing car.
Japanese nationals were advised to keep an eye on their belongings at all times, store valuables such as wallets and passports separately, as well as avoid using smartphones or listening to music while walking in the city.
The Post has reached out to police for comment.
The consulate previously issued a warning notice in February, telling Japanese nationals to be wary following a rise in fraud cases last year.
In December, the consulate also issued a warning containing health advice amid a period of cold weather and increasing coronavirus cases, as well as a separate one telling nationals to take care amid the 85th anniversary of the Nanking massacre.
China estimates that more than 300,000 died over a six-week period at the hands of the invading Imperial Japanese Army in December 1937, in the city now known as Nanjing.
The most recent warning was issued as official figures showed the number of theft cases in Hong Kong had spiked by 37 per cent, with 3,341 reports, over the first two months of the year, compared to 2,442 cases logged during the same period last year.
According to police, the number of pickpocketing incidents had increased by 96 per cent from 26 to 51 over the same period.
In March, the force’s Chief Inspector Choi Wing-yuk attributed the surge in theft cases to an overall increase in business and social activities resulting from the city’s reopening and post-pandemic recovery.
Official figures also showed a considerable drop in theft cases over the past decade, with the number of crimes logged shrinking from 33,664 in 2012 to 18,256 in 2022. Instances of pickpocketing also dropped from 1,540 to just 185.