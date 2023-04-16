The decades-old interior has made the barbershop a popular site for film shoots. Photo: May Tse
The decades-old interior has made the barbershop a popular site for film shoots. Photo: May Tse
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Fire at Hong Kong barbershop where boy band Mirror shot latest clip leaves 2 injured; decades of history saved at Shanghai-style establishment

  • Blaze broke out at half-a-century-old Wah Lai Beauty Parlour in Choi Hung late on Saturday night
  • Traditional interior popular for film shoots and was backdrop for Mirror’s first English-language song “Rumours”, which was released last month

Jeffie LamOscar Liu
Jeffie Lam and Oscar Liu

Updated: 4:07pm, 16 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The decades-old interior has made the barbershop a popular site for film shoots. Photo: May Tse
The decades-old interior has made the barbershop a popular site for film shoots. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE