Officers have confiscated 286 million black market cigarettes since January this year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$905 million worth of illegal cigarettes since January, marking 330 per cent jump from last year
- Officers confiscated 286 million black market cigarettes, compared with 77 million in same period in 2022
- Contraband could have generated HK$624 million in tax revenue if imported legally, source says
