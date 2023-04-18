Officers have confiscated 286 million black market cigarettes since January this year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs seizes HK$905 million worth of illegal cigarettes since January, marking 330 per cent jump from last year

  • Officers confiscated 286 million black market cigarettes, compared with 77 million in same period in 2022
  • Contraband could have generated HK$624 million in tax revenue if imported legally, source says

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:00am, 18 Apr, 2023

