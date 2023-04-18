Last year, police handled 27,923 deception cases totalling HK$4.8 billion in swindled money. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 10, recover HK$4 million from online scams on 52 victims totalling HK$31 million

  • Suspects, aged between 19 and 60, detained on suspicion of money laundering and obtaining property by deception
  • Most of them were holders of bank accounts used to collect the scammed money

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 12:50pm, 18 Apr, 2023

