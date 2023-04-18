Hong Kong police have arrested a suspect two hours after he allegedly reversed his Mercedes-Benz into a motorcycle and sped off with a policeman clinging to the car. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong policeman clings to Mercedes-Benz as suspected triad member drives off after hitting motorcycle
- Officer fell off when car turned corner and suffered scratches to arms and legs
- Police intercept car after receiving call claiming it was transporting illegal drugs
