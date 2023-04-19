A man was shot by police responding to a noise complaint on January 24, when the victim allegedly assaulted two officers. Photo: Handout
Man shot by Hong Kong police in January receives extra charge of assaulting officer
- Oliver Dairo Arimas, 43, faces an additional charge of assaulting second police officer during alleged scuffle with another patrolman
- Another defendant, Cione Chris Alvarez Sacdalan, makes first court appearance since incident, facing two charges for wilfully obstructing and assaulting officer
