A man was shot by police responding to a noise complaint on January 24, when the victim allegedly assaulted two officers. Photo: Handout
Man shot by Hong Kong police in January receives extra charge of assaulting officer

  • Oliver Dairo Arimas, 43, faces an additional charge of assaulting second police officer during alleged scuffle with another patrolman
  • Another defendant, Cione Chris Alvarez Sacdalan, makes first court appearance since incident, facing two charges for wilfully obstructing and assaulting officer

Edith Lin

Updated: 2:12pm, 19 Apr, 2023

