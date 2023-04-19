A new anti-doxxing law was implemented in the city in October 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s privacy watchdog arrests woman, 27, for suspected doxxing after she allegedly posted personal details of friend’s ex-boyfriend online

  • According to watchdog, post with victim’s personal details and negative comments found on social media platform
  • Details include man’s Chinese name, company and residential addresses and mobile phone number

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:26pm, 19 Apr, 2023

