Police seized valuables and two cars suspected to be bought with criminal proceeds during an operation against a fraud syndicate. Photo: Handout
3 Hong Kong residents arrested for tricking victims out of credit card details to buy luxury goods online
- Syndicate used stolen credit card details to buy goods online that were then sold for profit
- Officers seized Mercedes-Benz and Tesla limousines, Hermes handbags, cosmetic products and accessories worth total of HK$1.5 million
