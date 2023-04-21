Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man over use of food courier disguise to deliver drugs, after seizing narcotics worth HK$9.39 million
- Suspected triad member was arrested alongside his girlfriend during a raid on their two rental flats on Thursday in Yau Ma Tei
- Officers discover drug stash including 5.85kg of suspected heroin and 2.45kg of suspected cocaine, as well as several food courier uniforms and takeaway bags
