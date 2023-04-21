The man allegedly sold his bank account which was then used to collect fraudulent funds. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong man ‘arrested 7 times in 4 months after selling bank account to criminal gang’
- In latest arrest, suspect among 34 residents rounded up by police in connection with 28 deception cases involving HK$12.8 million
- Man, who is in his 20s, previously granted bail in six deception cases
The man allegedly sold his bank account which was then used to collect fraudulent funds. Photo: Shutterstock