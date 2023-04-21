A junket operator in Macau has been jailed for 14 years for illegal VIP gambling room operations. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau junket boss jailed for 14 years for HK$1.5 billion illegal gambling offences in VIP rooms

  • Levo Chan Weng-lin, a former chairman and executive director of entertainment firm Tak Chun Group, among five jailed in junket crackdown
  • Defendants also ordered to hand over total of HK$709 million in government taxes and lost commission to casinos

Kahon Chan

Updated: 6:30pm, 21 Apr, 2023

