The force received a report from the mother who suspected her daughter had been treated inappropriately at the school. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police investigate suspected abuse of 3-year-old girl at nursery school after parent files report alleging mistreatment

  • Woman files report after finding daughter had suffered injuries to her lower body, according to police
  • School’s sponsoring body says review of security footage has not found anything suspicious

William Yiu

Updated: 10:18pm, 21 Apr, 2023

