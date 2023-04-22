Screengrab of footage from crash site in Victoria State, where five people died in a collusion with an oncoming milk tanker. Photo: Nine News
Hongkongers believed to be among 5 killed in Australian state’s deadliest car crash in decade; city logs 2 fatal road incidents
- Police in Australia say five killed near Strathmerton when another driver slammed into Nissan Navara, causing it to collide with oncoming milk tanker
- Local newspaper says victims were from Hong Kong and Taiwan, with families rushing to Australia after learning of accident
