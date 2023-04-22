From next month, anti-fraud voice alerts or messages will be displayed for all calls with the “+852” prefix to warn residents about potential scammers. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police chief says law enforcement, banks stepping up scam prevention, as phone deception cases drop in first quarter
- Police Commissioner Raymond Siu praises support from financial institutions day after high-level meeting with representatives from 28 banks
- City reported 597 phone scam cases in first quarter, down 48 per cent from 1,444 in final three months of last year
From next month, anti-fraud voice alerts or messages will be displayed for all calls with the “+852” prefix to warn residents about potential scammers. Photo: Shutterstock