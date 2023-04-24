Hong Kong police are searching for a burglar after three cases were reported in the same district in 10 days. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt burglar after HK$150,000 in cash and valuables stolen from flat, marking third case of its kind over 10 days in same district
- All three cases in Sha Tin involved losses of more than HK$100,000 each; no arrests made
- Officers separately detain three men from mainland over HK$13,000 in valuables stolen from Tsing Yi home
