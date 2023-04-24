Hong Kong police work closely with Interpol to help an Australian fraud victim to get his money back. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police help quick-thinking Australian fraud victim get his money back with support from Interpol and Malaysia

  • Australian businessman called authorities when he noticed two unauthorised transfers to bank accounts in Hong Kong and Malaysia
  • Stolen millions were returned within two weeks and investigation into fraudsters is under way

Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:28pm, 24 Apr, 2023

