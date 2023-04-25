A motorcyclist has died in an accident on Hong Kong Island on Tuesday, only 12 minutes before a separate incident nearby left three people injured during the morning rush hour. Police arrested a coach driver involved in the fatal crash, which took place at 8.44am on the slip road along the Connaught Road West flyover near the Western Harbour Tunnel exit. The victim, a 29-year-old man, lost control of his motorbike after exiting the tunnel and veering left, colliding with the right side of the bus, a source familiar with the case said. “The investigation suggested the rider fell off his motorcycle after the collision and his head was run over by the right rear wheel of the coach,” the source said. Hong Kong officials take week to confirm 4 deaths in car accident across border The victim was certified dead at the scene. The source said an initial investigation showed the 29-year-old man had a learner’s driving licence. According to police, the coach driver did not stop after the accident and left the scene. Officers were able to identify the coach driver after reviewing dashcam footage from passing vehicles, the source said. Police located the bus and its driver near a secondary school in Chai Wan shortly before 10am. All lanes of the slip road were closed to traffic following the accident, before reopening around 10am. The force said another motorcyclist had struck a woman near Kennedy Town Swimming Pool on Shing Sai Road in the Central and Western district just 12 minutes before the fatal crash. Police said the woman, the motorcyclist and his passenger were injured during the incident, with officers investigating the cause of the accident. The two sites of the traffic accident were around 1.5 metres apart. Official figures showed 27 people were killed in traffic accidents during the first three months of this year. Last year, 90 people died in 89 fatal crashes.