Acting fast to report fraud cases is key to recovering stolen funds, a police insider has said. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police intercepted HK$160 million stolen from overseas victims during first quarter of 2023

  • The force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Centre handled 113 incoming stop-payment requests from Interpol under international joint cooperation mechanism
  • ‘The chances of recovering swindled money depends on whether victims quickly realise they are scammed,’ police insider says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:00am, 26 Apr, 2023

