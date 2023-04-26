Acting fast to report fraud cases is key to recovering stolen funds, a police insider has said. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police intercepted HK$160 million stolen from overseas victims during first quarter of 2023
- The force’s Anti-Deception Coordination Centre handled 113 incoming stop-payment requests from Interpol under international joint cooperation mechanism
- ‘The chances of recovering swindled money depends on whether victims quickly realise they are scammed,’ police insider says
Acting fast to report fraud cases is key to recovering stolen funds, a police insider has said. Photo: Shutterstock