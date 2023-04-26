Police patrol the tourist-thronged Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Crime in Hong Kong
Police to crack down on crime as Hong Kong braces for influx of 600,000 mainland Chinese tourists for ‘golden week’ break

  • Police insider says high-profile policing ‘deterrent’ to thieves and that undercover officers will also patrol crime hotspots
  • Top shopping districts, tourist hotspots and transport hubs among areas to be targeted by police

Clifford Lo
Updated: 9:14pm, 26 Apr, 2023

