Police patrol the tourist-thronged Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Dickson Lee
Police to crack down on crime as Hong Kong braces for influx of 600,000 mainland Chinese tourists for ‘golden week’ break
- Police insider says high-profile policing ‘deterrent’ to thieves and that undercover officers will also patrol crime hotspots
- Top shopping districts, tourist hotspots and transport hubs among areas to be targeted by police
