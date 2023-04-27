Headquarters for Hong Kong’s Customs and Excise Department, located in North Point. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs seizes HK$83 million in black-market cigarettes, bringing value of this year’s illegal tobacco haul to HK$1 billion

  • Officers intercepted 23 million illicit cigarettes stored in two cargo containers aboard vessel during raid earlier this week in waters off Tsing Yi
  • Source says investigation suggests about 40 per cent of confiscated cigarettes destined for South Korea, with rest set aside for local market

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 1:40pm, 27 Apr, 2023

