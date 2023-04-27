Police believe 46 bank accounts were used by the criminal syndicate. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 14 over suspected laundering of HK$560 million in crackdown on criminal syndicate

  • Force alleges group processed funds through sales of online tokens used to buy gifts and rewards for influencers
  • Senior Inspector Kwong Yin-ting says it is first time police have discovered such a method for money laundering

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:24pm, 27 Apr, 2023

