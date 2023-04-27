A Hong Kong firefighter has been arrested in the Japanese capital Tokyo in connection with the rape of a woman. Photo: SCMP
A Hong Kong firefighter has been arrested in the Japanese capital Tokyo in connection with the rape of a woman. Photo: SCMP
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong firefighter arrested in Japan for alleged rape of woman

  • Fire Services Department confirms an on-leave staff member involved in case in Japan
  • Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department confirms Chinese national on holiday in city arrested in connection with rape allegation

Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 6:47pm, 27 Apr, 2023

