A Hong Kong firefighter has been arrested in the Japanese capital Tokyo in connection with the rape of a woman. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong firefighter arrested in Japan for alleged rape of woman
- Fire Services Department confirms an on-leave staff member involved in case in Japan
- Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department confirms Chinese national on holiday in city arrested in connection with rape allegation
A Hong Kong firefighter has been arrested in the Japanese capital Tokyo in connection with the rape of a woman. Photo: SCMP