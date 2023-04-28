The victim, 22, fell from a building on Yu Chau Street in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police probe mysterious fatal fall of man, 22, from Kowloon block of flats
- Resident tells police he heard loud noise before discovering victim lying motionless on building’s first-floor podium
- Force says no signs victim, who was not building tenant, carried burglary tools and no complaints of incident by residents there
The victim, 22, fell from a building on Yu Chau Street in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Handout