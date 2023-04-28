The collusion trial of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai is set to begin in September. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong national security law: court to rule within month whether to review decision to block overseas lawyer from defending Jimmy Lai

  • High Court hears arguments from jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s legal team as it seeks approval of two legal challenges
  • National security committee should be subject to review for advising Immigration Department to ban King’s Counsel Timothy Owen, Lai’s legal team says

Kahon Chan

Updated: 10:09pm, 28 Apr, 2023

