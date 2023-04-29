Customs arrested two suspects and seized live lobsters and computer graphics cards during an anti-smuggling operation. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs officers arrest suspects trying to smuggle 350 live lobsters and computer graphics cards into mainland China by car
- Officers seize more than 350 live lobsters and 70 graphics cards together worth HK$630,000
- Driver, 37, and passenger, 51, arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband in their private vehicle
