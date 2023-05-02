Police in Hong Kong are launching a campaign targeting unscrupulous taxi drivers. Photo: Handout
Undercover Hong Kong police arrest taxi driver who allegedly charged HK$300 for HK$70 ride, in crackdown on shady cabbies preying on mainland Chinese tourists
- Operation is part of campaign over ‘golden week’ period to ensure public safety as tourists converge on city
- Suspect in question also arrested over failure to display driver identity plate
