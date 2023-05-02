The city’s leader has selected a new head of the force’s National Security Department. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s John Lee appoints deputy chief of police’s national security wing to top job, praises officer for bravery in face of US ‘bullying’
- City leader praises senior police officer Andrew Kan for dedication to duty after being sanctioned by US in January 2021
- Lee appoints Li Kwai-wah as department’s chief superintendent, while directorial role passes to Senior Assistant Commissioner Kelvin Kong
