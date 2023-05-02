Jailed newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre) leaves Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Lawyers for Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai say tycoon denied fair trial, subject to persecution in bid to close national security case

  • Senior Counsel Robert Pang argues fair-minded observer would find bias with Lai’s conviction, citing secrecy of how city leader has appointed judges for security cases
  • Judges dismiss suggestions of bias, saying they are professional arbiters unaffected by authorities and public opinion when making decisions

Brian Wong

Updated: 8:37pm, 2 May, 2023

