The suspects came from all walks of life and included clerks, sales staff, retirees and the unemployed. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest 100 suspects over cyber fraud, with 1 love scam raking in HK$23 million after victim in Canada falls for ‘sweet talk’

  • Week-long operation leads force to 63 cases of deception and money laundering, worth total of HK$81 million
  • Chinese man, 60, in Canada lost most of all victims after falling prey to online love scam

Danny Mok
Edith Lin and Danny Mok

Updated: 7:53pm, 3 May, 2023

