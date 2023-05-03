The suspects came from all walks of life and included clerks, sales staff, retirees and the unemployed. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest 100 suspects over cyber fraud, with 1 love scam raking in HK$23 million after victim in Canada falls for ‘sweet talk’
- Week-long operation leads force to 63 cases of deception and money laundering, worth total of HK$81 million
- Chinese man, 60, in Canada lost most of all victims after falling prey to online love scam
