The High Court in Hong Kong’s Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge may spare jail for teen who killed baby after giving birth in school toilet, noting girl’s mental state, troubled upbringing
- Judge calls case ‘a very sorry and tragic one’, tells court she is considering probationary term for accused who admitted to crime
- Form Six pupil in 2020 had gagged newborn and put her in a bag, abandoning baby at a rubbish bin on the way home
The High Court in Hong Kong’s Admiralty. Photo: Warton Li