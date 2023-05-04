One victim was lured into investing in digital coin Tether with the promise of high returns, according to a police source. Photo: Shutterstock
One victim was lured into investing in digital coin Tether with the promise of high returns, according to a police source. Photo: Shutterstock
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

2 Hongkongers lose HK$10 million in total from cryptocurrency, mainland Chinese stock scams

  • Pair swindled in separate deception cases, with bogus online platforms used to trick victims in both scams
  • Police handled 1,884 cases of online investment fraud last year, up 92 per cent from 980 logged in 2021

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:18pm, 4 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
One victim was lured into investing in digital coin Tether with the promise of high returns, according to a police source. Photo: Shutterstock
One victim was lured into investing in digital coin Tether with the promise of high returns, according to a police source. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE