Hong Kong doctor jailed for 2 weeks over sexually assaulting teenager in crowded train compartment

  • Sunny Li, 30, will not be required to go to prison immediately, having received bail pending an appeal to High Court
  • Magistrate says custodial sentence ‘inevitable’, citing opinion from probation officer over Li’s ‘superficial’ display of regret and his unfitness for community services

Brian Wong

Updated: 12:44pm, 5 May, 2023

