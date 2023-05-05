Between January and February this year, police handled 3,341 reports of theft, up 37 per cent from the same period in 2022. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunt for ‘golden-dyed hair’ suspect over HK$100,000 Rolex theft
- Police describe suspect as Chinese man with golden-dyed hair, aged about 20, standing about 1.65 metres tall and last seen wearing grey top, blue trousers
- Robber posed as pretend buyer in response to outline advert before running away with timepiece during meet up near Mei Foo MTR Station
