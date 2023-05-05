The case is the first anti-smuggling operation to have antlers as the only item seized. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong seizes 1.6 tonnes of antlers worth HK$20 million bound for mainland China in largest haul of product in decade
- High-speed sea chase in waters off Tuen Mun ends in arrest of two men
- Officers discover 43 boxes of antlers, used in health food product on mainland, on board speedboat
