A Hong Kong man who allegedly bludgeoned a 63-year-old woman to death with a crowbar in March and subsequently fled to Japan committed suicide in the country last month “to avoid punishment”, the city’s police force said on Saturday. Police in Hong Kong said they were initially notified by their counterparts in Japan on April 6 that a body believed to be the murder suspect had been found in Yamanashi Prefecture, alongside a suicide note explaining the man had sought to avoid punishment. “Japan’s law enforcement agency has recently confirmed the identity of the deceased and handed over the body to his family. Police have been following up on the developments and an investigation is still under way,” Hong Kong police said. Hong Kong woman bludgeoned to death with crowbar after finding burglar inside home The suspect fled to Japan following the death of a 63-year-old woman on March 14, when she was bludgeoned to death with a crowbar after finding a man she knew trying to steal valuables from her home at Kwai Fong Terrace in the city’s Kwai Tsing district. In response to the man’s departure from the city, local police had turned to Interpol for help. The force said it had also sought assistance locating the suspect over the past month from their counterparts in Japan. Hong Kong police on Saturday said further investigation had suggested the woman’s flat had been ransacked and the deceased had sustained a fatal head injury believed to be caused by a hard object. A crowbar covered with the deceased’s blood, believed to be the murder weapon, was seized at the scene. A pair of trainers stained with the woman’s blood was also found at a nearby flat, where the suspect had stayed in a room with the tenants’ daughter for three years. Woman and 5-year-old son fall to their deaths at Hong Kong building Five diamond rings, a mobile phone, a watch, five bank cards and a small amount of cash were found missing from the victim’s flat, with the items having a collective worth of around HK$130,000 (US$16,564), the force added. “An investigation revealed that the male suspect was believed to have committed the offence alone. He entered the deceased’s flat by stealing her backup key, but was later caught red-handed by the deceased,” local police said. “The male suspect was believed to have killed the deceased with a crowbar and fled after changing his clothes in his flat.” If you have suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page .