Hong Kong’s security chief has brushed aside suggestions that a decision to confiscate a sculpture commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square crackdown had anything to do with the incident’s coming anniversary next month. Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung on Saturday also stopped short of saying whether police would approve any planned commemorations on June 4 this year, arguing the city still faced national security threats with “many people taking advantage of these occasions”. Appearing on a radio programme, the minister defended an operation by national security police a day earlier that led to the seizing of the Pillar of Shame , a sculpture created to mark the crackdown in 1989, in connection with a subversion case. “[Approaching June 4] is not a special consideration. We took the action in accordance with the stage of the investigation,” he said. “The legal proceedings are still ongoing. I cannot reveal any details … We will continue to search for more evidence to support the prosecution work.” A spokesman for the University of Hong Kong earlier confirmed that police officers with a search warrant had removed “a piece of evidence” from the institution’s facility in Yuen Long. The operation was slammed by the sculpture’s Danish creator Jens Galschiøt as “outrageous”, saying that he as its owner was neither consulted nor informed about the decision. He added that the use of the artwork as evidence under the Beijing-imposed national security law made “no sense” to him. Enacted in 2020, the national security legislation bans acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Czech-based NGO DEI, an organisation formed by members of Hong Kong’s cultural and art industry, also started a petition calling for the statue’s immediate return to Galschiøt. Hong Kong police seize ‘Pillar of Shame’ statue in connection with subversion case However, the city’s Security Bureau on Saturday condemned the NGO, accusing the group of “disregarding the law under the guise of freedom of art”. The eight-metre (26-feet) sculpture had stood at HKU’s campus since 1997 but was removed by the university’s management in December 2021. It was also previously displayed at annual commemorative events in Victoria Park. Hong Kong had been the only city on Chinese soil to organise large-scale activities mourning those killed in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989. In 2020 and 2021, police banned the annual candlelight vigil, citing public health concerns amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, an estimated 20,000 people still turned up at Victoria Park, including 26 opposition leaders who were later arrested and charged. The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China , the group behind the vigil since 1990, eventually disbanded in September 2021 in light of the national security law. Earlier this week, it emerged that part of Victoria Park had been closed for renovation, while a pro-Beijing group had applied to host a sales event in the remaining area. Tang on Saturday stressed that the force would act in accordance with the law when deciding on whether to allow any vigils this year, assessing factors such as event themes and whether such occasions could be hijacked. Asked if approval would be more likely if participants agreed to sit peacefully in the park and the vigil solely focused on commemorating the victims without chanting other slogans, Tang said it was not a simple decision and needed a risk assessment. “The city still faces high risks of national security threats. Many people want to take advantage of these occasions. Maybe if the theme is nothing [problematic], but some people with ulterior motives could hijack it,” he said. The security minister added that some additional conditions could be necessary if police decided to approve any commemorative event. Pillar of Shame sculpture removed from Hong Kong campus in middle of night The force imposed stringent restrictions on organisers of the first authorised demonstration in March over a land reclamation plan in Tseung Kwan O by local residents. Among other requirements, participants had to wear numbered lanyards, which some legal experts had warned could lead to self-censorship and inhibit free expression. Tang dismissed concerns that protest applications would be discouraged following a call from Xia Baolong, Beijing’s key official in charge of the city’s affairs, that demonstrations were not the only way for residents to express their views. The security minister also defended the need to remove “unnecessary recruitment criteria” for police officers due to the force’s 17 per cent manpower shortage, denying authorities were lowering their standards. Hong Kong police ease recruitment criteria to boost flagging interest From Friday onwards, applicants are no longer required to meet previous height and weight thresholds, and those who failed public examinations can also take a new Chinese and English-language written test to qualify. Tang on Saturday explained that training could supplement the revised standards, adding that new applicants would still be capable of writing testimonies and reports under the new language requirements. Police had also received more than 100 applications since they launched a recruitment drive targeting Hongkongers studying in mainland China, he added.