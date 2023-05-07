Hong Kong is contending with a surge in scammers offering bogus jobs. Photo: Shutterstock
How phone fraudsters tried to trick an SCMP reporter into giving up her Hong Kong bank details with lure of easy money

  • Reporter Rachel Yeo responds to stranger’s WhatsApp message offering freelance work ‘optimising apps’
  • After crediting small amount, ‘Lina’ explains how no skills needed to earn as much as HK$1,500 in commissions daily on top of base salary of HK$31,000

Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:00am, 7 May, 2023

