Police were alerted past midnight after the security guard was found unconscious in a parking lot. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong police arrest driver, 29, linked to manslaughter of elderly security guard in Sha Tin after suspected fight over parking fees
- Police say cannabis was also found in car of suspect
- Victim was found unconscious in parking lot and rushed to hospital where he later died
