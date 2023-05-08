Police are looking for three other suspects involved in the bogus transaction. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest woman, 53, over theft of jade pieces worth HK$9.5 million from mainland Chinese businessman
- Authorities still seeking three other suspects, all men, in connection with theft on Saturday night outside W Hong Kong hotel on Austin Road West
- Bogus buyer lured mainland businessman to face-to-face meeting before jumping into Mercedes-Benz with 12 jade pieces
