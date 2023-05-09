The ICAC headquarters in Hong Kong’s North Point. Photo: Jelly Tse
3 Hong Kong parents, businessman charged by ICAC over bribes totalling more than HK$340,000 to school staff to secure kindergarten slots
- Anti-graft agency releases statement on case involving ESF Wu Kai Sha International Kindergarten for two school years between 2019 and 2021
- Former school administrator Fatima Rumjahn also faces prior charge with 10 other parents over bribes totalling more than HK$900,000
