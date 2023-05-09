The terrier required immediate surgery after it was brought to an animal charity. Photo: Facebook/Non-Profit Making Veterinary Services Society
Yorkshire terrier in Hong Kong dies from head injuries after alleged brutal abuse, animal charity expresses outrage, grief
- Animal had a week ago undergone surgery after being diagnosed with skull fracture and brain contusion; 18 fragments removed from head
- Police hunting for boyfriend of pet owner’s mother, the primary suspect
