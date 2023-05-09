Alex Kwong appeared in District Court without any legal representation. Photo: Jelly Tse
Ex-husband of slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi could face added charge for jumping bail in 2015, linked to 7 counts of theft
- Alex Kwong already remanded in custody in connection with murder of ex-wife Abby Choi
- Kwong was charged with seven counts of theft involving alleged stealing of items between May 2013 and January 2015
Alex Kwong appeared in District Court without any legal representation. Photo: Jelly Tse