The city’s West Kowloon Law Courts Building, where the trial is taking place. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong 47: witness admits giving recordings from meeting on unofficial primary to police, says group’s goals went against ‘society’s interests’
- Informant, who cannot be named due to gag order, denies infiltrating opposition camp to gather evidence, insists recording were for private ‘research’
- Source taped private discussion on May 2020 before filing anonymous report to police containing 11 video clips, two audio files later that year
