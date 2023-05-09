The city’s West Kowloon Law Courts Building, where the trial is taking place. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong 47: witness admits giving recordings from meeting on unofficial primary to police, says group’s goals went against ‘society’s interests’

  • Informant, who cannot be named due to gag order, denies infiltrating opposition camp to gather evidence, insists recording were for private ‘research’
  • Source taped private discussion on May 2020 before filing anonymous report to police containing 11 video clips, two audio files later that year

Brian Wong

Updated: 6:29pm, 9 May, 2023

