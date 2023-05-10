Regional and national flags hang on every floor of an estate in Ngau Tau Kok last year to mark the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong seeks to extend law to ban online desecration of city’s flag and emblem
- Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau says in paper that suggested changes are to align with related ordinances such as the national anthem law
- Defiling flags and emblems ‘in any other way’ or ‘intentionally publishing a desecration’ will be outlawed
